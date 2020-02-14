Over 57k confirmed cases of coronavirus in China, 11 k serious

Beijing, Feb 16 (IANS) China’s National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday said that 9,419 coronavirus patients have been cured even as the death from the virus has risen to 1,665 and the number of confirmed cases has reached 68,500.

So far, 529,418 people have been identified as having had close contact with infected patients and 58,764 people are now under medical observation, the NHC said.

There still remained 57,416 confirmed cases (including 11,272 in serious condition) and 8,228 suspected cases, it added.

China reported 2,009 new cases of confirmed infections, 1,918 new cases of suspected infections, 219 new serious cases and 142 deaths (139 in Hubei province, 2 in Sichuan province, and 1 in Hunan province). As many as 1,323 patients were released from hospitals after being cured.

The NHC said 29,788 people who had had close contact with infected patients were freed from medical observation.

It had received 68,500 reports of confirmed cases and 1,665 deaths and in all, 9,419 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital.

On February 15, Hubei reported 1,843 new cases of confirmed infections (including 1,548 in Wuhan), 1,036 new cases of suspected infections (including 391 in Wuhan), and 139 deaths (including 110 in Wuhan). 849 patients were released from hospitals after being cured, including 413 in Wuhan.

Hubei had reported 56,249 cases of confirmed infections (including 39,462 in Wuhan) and 1,596 deaths (including 1,233 in Wuhan). In all, 5,623 patients had been cured and discharged from hospital, including 2,915 in Wuhan. There still remained 49,030 confirmed cases (including 35,314 in Wuhan), with 10,396 in serious condition (including 8,530 in Wuhan), and 5,243 suspected cases (including 2,168 in Wuhan).

As many as 84 confirmed infections had been reported in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and Taiwan province, 56 in Hong Kong, 10 in Macao (3 had been cured and discharged from hospital) and 18 in Taiwan.

–IANS

san/vd