Over 5K LPG cylinders related accidents since 2017-18

Over 5,000 LPG cylinder related accidents occurred in different parts of the country during the year 2017-18 till December 2022.

According to the information provided by the Ministry of Petroleum in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, a total of 1,151 LPG related accidents took place in the year 2017-18; 983 in the year 2018-19; 825 in the year 2019-20; 1019 in 2020-21 and 606 in the year 2021-22.

A total of 466 such accidents have taken place between April and December 2022.

All reported accidents involving LPG are investigated by Public Sector Marketing Companies and after a detailed analysis, possible reasons for the accidents are ascertained, said the Ministry, adding that LPG distributors have been instructed by Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies to release LPG connections after satisfying and meeting all the safety norms for installation of LPG connections.

Steps taken to ensure safe usage of LPG include grant of approval for manufacturing units of LPG cylinders, valves and LPG regulators and design of these equipment, licensing of storage premises, cylinder testing and filling etc. is regulated under Gas Cylinder Rules 2016.

Besides, safe usage of LPG cylinders by Domestic LPG consumers, including PMUY beneficiaries is governed under Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order 2000 and LPG cylinders are periodically tested for safety as per norms of the Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organisation.

The steps also include supply of a laminated safety card with pictorial depictions of do’s and don’ts related to LPG connection to every PMUY beneficiary at the time of releasing LPG connections.

The Ministry informed that OMCs take comprehensive Insurance Policy under ‘Public Liability Policy for Oil Industries’ which covers all LPG consumers registered with OMCs. Public Liability Insurance Policy taken by OMCs covers losses arising out of accidents where LPG is the primary cause of fire.

The reply informed that over 2,200 claims have been settled since the year 2019-20 in which over Rs 61 crore have been paid.

