Over 60 per cent of India’s youngsters between the age of 12 to 14 have been administered with the first Covid vaccine dose.

Since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age group, over 2.86 crore adolescents have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, as per the Health Ministry report on Saturday.

A total of 65,99,218 second dose of vaccines have been administered to the individuals in this age bracket so far.

Congratulating the youngsters on this occasion, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted: “Over 60 per cent of youngsters between the 12 to 14 age group have received the 1st dose of Covid vaccine. Congratulations to all my young friends who got vaccinated. We all are proud of you. Let’s continue this momentum!”

Covid-19 vaccination drive for the age group of 12-14 years was started on March 16. Similarly, the Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group of 18-59 years also started from April 10.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,84,25,991 first doses of the vaccine have been administered, and 4,22,40,428 second doses, as per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Saturday.

20220430-201700