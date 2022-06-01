WORLD

Over 60 mn doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Myanmar

Nearly 60.2 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Myanmar, official data showed.

The Health Ministry on Wednesday said that more than 26.65 million, or 47 per cent of the country’s 55 million population, have been vaccinated against Covid-19, and more than 2.11 million people have received booster shots as of Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Myanmar confirmed 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally in the country to 613,348 on Wednesday, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry added that health authorities tested 7,322 people for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, and the daily positivity rate was 0.16 per cent.

It said that the toll from Covid-19 in the country remained unchanged at 19,434, as no new deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The total number of patients who recovered from Covid-19 in Myanmar reached 592,308 on Wednesday after five more patients recovered in the past 24 hours.

Myanmar detected its first Covid-19 case in March 2020.

