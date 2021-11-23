Residents of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon can start booking appointments for children aged five to 11 years via the provincial booking system, Peel Region has said.

As vaccine supply quickly expands across the region, more than 62,000 total doses will be available for children at all Peel locations, including fixed clinics, school clinics, pharmacies, primary care and community clinics between November 26 and January 9, 2022.

The region said, appointments will be loaded into the system on Tuesday and Wednesday, starting on Friday, November 26 in Peel’s public clinics. More appointments will be made available regularly, so residents are encouraged to check frequently.

Walk-ins for children aged five to 11 will not be available.

Clinics will remain open until 8:30 pm to allow for after-school appointments.

Every clinic will be able to administer vaccine to children aged five to 11, and consideration will be given to ensure the clinic environment makes children and families feel safe and comfortable.

Parents, care givers and children who have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines can access available resources on the region’s website peeregion.ca/coronavirus or on @regionofpeel on social media.

“As a parent of children in this age group myself, I am thankful that we can finally offer protection to our youngest superheroes of this pandemic. Protecting our children with vaccine is about increasing confidence; confidence that their individual risk of rare but severe outcomes is greatly diminished, confidence that in person learning can be maintained, and confidence in ensuring that gatherings with family and friends are just a little bit safer. Each child that access protection for themselves also helps us draw closer to making this disease less novel for all of us. I could not be prouder and I thank them for being true heroes,” Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel’s Medical Officer of Health.

Peel is partnering with Batman to encourage kids to get vaccinated. The mysterious Brampton resident — who’s known to dress up as Batman and occasionally go on patrol in the city — teamed up with Peel’s top doctor Lawrence Loh in a short video addressed to kids aged 5 to 11.

Hey parents and caregivers 👋 Brampton Batman has answered Dr. Loh's Vax-Signal, and here's the latest: 🎯 We're prepped to vaccinate your little ones aged 5-11

📢 More info to follow pending provincial direction

👩‍👦‍👦 Find helpful resources at https://t.co/BCZ3nme3RY pic.twitter.com/uu5aH94RnF — Region of Peel (@regionofpeel) November 19, 2021

In addition, the vaccine system across Peel is expanding with more than 180,000 doses available for residents eligible for booster and third doses, and those seeking their first or second dose.