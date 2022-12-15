INDIA

Over 60L complaints received on CPGRAMS in three years: Centre

Over 60 lakh complaints have been received on the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during the last three years.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Union Minister of State, Personnel Jitendra Singh said that these complaints were received from January 1, 2020 to November 30, 2022.

He said that the government was sensitive towards the timely and effective disposal of grievances and in order to check the quality of disposal, CPGRAMS provides facility to the citizens to record their feedback on the portal and if a disposal is rated as poor, the option to file an appeal to the next higher authority is enabled.

The minister informed that the government has also set up a feedback Call Centre to get the citizens’ feedback on disposed of grievances. The citizen can also get the appeal filed through the Call Centre if they are not satisfied with the disposal of the grievance.

During January 2021 to November 2022, a total of 2,40,932 appeals have been filed against 40,73,464 grievances disposed of during this period.

The central government has taken several measures to sensitise Grievance Redressing Officers (GROs) and to strengthen their capacity to handle the grievances effectively. These measures include training of grievance officers under the Sevottam, operationalizing monitoring dashboard to review the performance of GROs, regular review meetings with Grievance Officers and nodal officers, publishing monthly reports on CPGRAMS and building facility for root cause analysis of grievances with the help of next generation technology, said the Minister.

