On day one of the Health Mela, more than 3 lakh 50 thousand people participated and around 464 blocks organised Health Melas across the country.

Further, more than 64,000 Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) Health IDs were created and 17,000 PMJAY Golden Cards issued in addition to thousands of screenings being done for hypertension, diabetes etc, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with states and Union Territories is celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav across the nation from April 16 to 22.

The ministry said that a record 3 lakh tele-consultations through e-Sanjeevani platform were done in a day at Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on April 16.

This has been the highest number of tele-consultations ever done at AB-HWCs on a single day, surpassing its earlier record of 1.8 lakh tele-consultations per day, said the ministry in a statement.

AB-HWCs are a major shift from selective to comprehensive primary health care inclusive of promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care from disease-centred to wellness centred and whole-of-society approach, institutionalising inter-sectoral coordination in alignment with the emergent international ‘Health in All’ approach as a complement to ‘Health for All’, the ministry said.

The Block level Health Melas at more than one lakh AB-HWCs in at least one block in each district of the state and UT are being organised across the country under the celebration from April 18 to 22.

20220420-003804