SCI-TECHWORLD

Over 6K subreddits go dark to protest Reddit’s new API pricing

NewsWire
0
0

Following the upcoming application programming interface (API) pricing changes at the social discussion platform Reddit, more than 6,000 subreddits have gone dark, including many of the platform’s most-subscribed communities such as r/funny, r/aww, r/gaming, r/music, and r/science, meaning these communities are no longer publicly accessible, even to Reddit users previously subscribed to them.

Many subreddits taking part in the protest will go private for 48 hours, from June 12 to June 14, but some plan to remain private until things change, reports The Verge.

“This isn’t something any of us do lightly: we do what we do because we love Reddit, and we truly believe this change will make it impossible to keep doing what we love,” r/Toptomcat was quoted as saying.

Christian Selig, the Apollo app developer who posted about Reddit’s API pricing that sparked much of the initial outrage, said seeing Reddit’s community unite against the proposed changes was “incredibly amazing”.

“I really hope Reddit listens,” he wrote in a post on the Apollo subreddit.

“I think showing humanity through apologizing for and recognizing that this process was handled poorly, and concrete promises to give developers more time, would go a long way to making people feel heard and instilling community confidence,” Selig added.

Last week, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman hosted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session to discuss the platform’s controversial API changes, confirming that Reddit is not planning to revive its coming API pricing changes that have caused multiple developers to announce they will be shutting down their apps.

In the session, Huffman continued his accusations against Selig’s “behaviour and communications” as being “all over the place” and saying he couldn’t see Reddit working with the developer further, TechCrunch reported.

20230612-165004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Roche Pharma sets up global technology centre in Hyderabad

    Saturn’s Death Star moon hides an underground ‘stealth’ ocean

    Microsoft’s 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT...

    Amazon, Google CEOs ‘hint’ at more layoffs amid economic meltdown