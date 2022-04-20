INDIA

Over 70 held for rape of minor Andhra girl pushed into flesh trade

NewsWire
0
0

Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested over 70 persons in connection with the rape of a minor girl during the last eight months.

The 13-year-old victim from Guntur district was pushed into prostitution by a woman, who had adopted her after she lost her mother to Covid-19 last year.

According to police, the 74 persons arrested include kingpins of a prostitution racket, pimps and customers. Guntur police are on the lookout for six other accused and one of them is stated to be in London.

As many as 35 prostitution organisers were among those arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police K. Supraja said the girl was purchased by several gangs who took her to various districts in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Telangana where she was forced into prostitution. The victim was sent to different brothels in the two Telugu states.

The main accused in the case is Swarna Kumari, who had befriended the girl at a hospital where the latter’s mother was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in June 2021. After the girl’s mother died, Swarna Kumari took her away to look after her without her father’s permission. The woman later forced the victim into prostitution.

The girl’s father lodged a missing complaint with the police in August. The first arrest was made in January and since then the police intensified the investigation and during the last few days, the maximum number of accused were arrested.

The victim was rescued by the police two days ago. Several arrests were made after she narrated her ordeal to the police. Ten accused, including a B.Tech student, were arrested on Tuesday.

Police have seized a car, 53 cell phones, three autorickshaws and three bikes in the case.

20220420-183002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s Feb M&A, PE deals volume rise by 27% YoY: Grant...

    Ranbir-Alia wedding: Sumptuous menu has vegan burgers for Alia, sushi for...

    BJP serves notice, J&K Police lodge FIR against ex-legislator

    Tejashwi urges Modi to free Bihar health minister from Bengal ...