ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Over 70% of scenes from Nayanthara-starrer ‘O2’ will be inside a bus

NewsWire
0
0

Over 70 per cent of the scenes in director Vignesh G S’ much-awaited upcoming thriller ‘O2’ featuring actress Nayanthara in the lead, take place inside a bus.

The film, which is scheduled to have its worldwide premiere on June 17 on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, has raised expectations ever since its trailer released.

The trailer gives away the fact that the film has several heart-pounding moments that are likely to give audiences an adrenaline rush.

A mother with her eight-year-old son gets stuck inside a bus after it suffers an accident. The kid, battling a chronic lung disorder, cannot survive without the aid of an oxygen cylinder. A cop, trapped inside the bus, also looks to get his hand s on the oxygen cylinder to survive. How the mother deals with the situation and saves her son forms the crux of this story.

The story is set against the backdrops of hill regions that connect Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Nayanthara plays the role of a mother named ‘Parvathy’, and Rithvik plays the eight-year-old son. Others in the star cast include Leena, late actor RNR Manohar, Aadukalam Murugadoss and Jaffer Idukki among others.

Sources say that Vignesh GS, a former assistant director to filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, wanted ’02’ to be his debut movie. They also reveal that as soon as Nayanthara heard the complete narration, she was impressed and instantly allotted dates for this movie. Besides, Dream Warrior Pictures decided to produce this movie only after listening to the complete narration as the producers felt it had a fresh and unique story premise.

Sources say 70 per cent of the scenes in this movie will be completely inside the bus. Art director Sathees Kumar gave a realistic touch to each and every element that ensured to enhance the drama of this movie. This indeed helped the shooting to be completed on time as planned. The film, they claim, will enhance the stature of Tamil cinema in the context of top-notch technical works.

20220608-115402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kirti Kulhari ends night shoot when the world wakes up!

    Makers release Valentine’s special glimpse from ‘Radhe Shyam’

    Dhanush congratulates Aishwaryaa on song; calls her his ‘friend’

    Dharmendra on K.Jo’s new film: ‘You will see me again in...