Over 72% turnout recorded in Nagaland repolling

Over 72.29 per cent of the 3,248 voters cast their votes in the re-polling in four polling stations in Nagaland on Wednesday, officials said.

Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer V. Shashank said that the re-polling was held smoothly in the four polling stations and no untoward incident was reported.

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the re-polling in four polling stations at New Colony polling station (Zunheboto constituency), Pangti-V (Sanis), Jaboka Village (Tizit), and Pathso East Wing (Thonohy) but election officials in Nagaland did not explain to the media the reasons.

Assembly polls were held on Monday in 59 of the 60 assembly constituencies in Nagaland, where 85.90 per cent of 13.16 lakh had electors cast their ballots.

According to election officials, voting was largely peaceful on Monday across the northeastern state except for some incidents of violence reported from five districts — Mokokchung, Wokha, Mon, Zunheboto, and Tseminyu.

