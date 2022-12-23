WORLD

Over 74% of Russians approve of Putin: Poll

NewsWire
0
0

A latest poll has showed that 74.3 per cent of Russians approved of Vladimir Putin’s work as the Russian President.

The survey conducted by the government-owned research centre VTSIOM found that 78.1 per cent of the respondents trusted Putin.

According to the results, 59.6 per cent of the polled trusted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, while 37.3 per cent supported the country’s ruling United Russia party.

From December 12 to 18, 1,600 Russian adults were interviewed daily via telephone and the results were based on the average value of the seven days.

20221224-033802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Humpback whales removed from Australian threatened species list

    Russia summons UK envoy over warship intrusion

    Four shot in Chicago shopping mall

    S.Korea adds 707,000 jobs on-year in Sep, largest in 23 years