A latest poll has showed that 74.3 per cent of Russians approved of Vladimir Putin’s work as the Russian President.

The survey conducted by the government-owned research centre VTSIOM found that 78.1 per cent of the respondents trusted Putin.

According to the results, 59.6 per cent of the polled trusted Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, while 37.3 per cent supported the country’s ruling United Russia party.

From December 12 to 18, 1,600 Russian adults were interviewed daily via telephone and the results were based on the average value of the seven days.

