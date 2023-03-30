More than 75 per cent of indigenous reptile, bird, bat, and freshwater fish species groups in New Zealand are threatened with extinction or are at risk of becoming threatened, the country’s statistics department said on Thursday.

“Loss of many of our indigenous species is a real possibility,” said Michele Lloyd, senior manager of Environmental and Agricultural Statistics at Stats NZ.

About 94 per cent of New Zealand’s reptile species, 82 per cent of bird species, 80 per cent of bat species, 76 per cent of freshwater fish species, and 46 per cent of vascular plant species are either facing extinction or are at risk of being threatened with extinction, Xinhua news agency quoted Lloyd as saying.

The report also shows that 39 of 47 freshwater and marine species are threatened with extinction, or at risk of becoming threatened, she added.

The indicator “Extinction threat to indigenous species” reports on the extinction threat for groupings of indigenous, resident, and living species in New Zealand, as assessed by expert panels under the New Zealand Threat Classification System (NZTCS).

