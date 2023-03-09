INDIALIFESTYLE

Over 7,500 fined for traffic violations on Holi in Delhi

Delhi Traffic Police on the occasion of Holi issued over 7,500 challans for various violations in the national Capital, an official said on Thursday.

According to data shared by police, on Wednesday a total of 7,643 challans were made by traffic police which include 559 challans for drunken driving, 698 for triple riding on two-wheeler, 3410 for rider/pillion rider without using helmet, 312 for driving without seat belt, 215 for tinted glass and 2,449 other challans.

A senior traffic police officer said that the presence of policemen at strategic locations and strict traffic enforcement also resulted in reducing the number of fatal accidents in the city on the day of Holi as five fatal accidents were reported from all over the city.

In 2020, nine fatal accidents took place on the day of Holi, five fatal accidents were reported in 2021 and nine in 2022.

Special checking teams consisting 2,033 traffic police officials were stationed at different locations in the city on Wednesday to take action against drunk driving, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag driving, dangerous driving, red light jumping, triple riding, minor driving, driving/riding without helmet, performing stunts on two-wheelers and other traffic offences.

Joint checking against drunken driving was undertaken by Delhi Traffic Police, PCR and local staff of respective police stations.

