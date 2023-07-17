INDIA

Over 8.4 mn people globally learning Hindi on Duolingo

NewsWire
0
0

US-based language learning app Duolingo on Monday announced that more than 8.4 million learners globally are actively learning Hindi from English on the app. 

Hindi is currently the second most popular language among Duolingo learners in India, following English. On a global scale, Hindi has surpassed Portuguese to take the 10th spot on the platform’s list of most learned languages, according to the company.

Since its debut in 2018, the Hindi language course on Duolingo has become one of the fastest-growing languages, captivating learners not only in India but also across the globe.

“This is reflective of India’s global prominence across the various domains of entertainment, sports, business, and technology. This has sparked profound curiosity and a strong desire amongst learners to explore India, its languages, and its rich culture,” Karandeep Singh Kapany, Country Marketing Manager, Duolingo, said in a statement.

Alongside English and Hindi, French, Korean, and Spanish are among the other popular languages Indians are learning on Duolingo.

The remarkable surge in Hindi’s popularity on Duolingo can be attributed to various socio-economic factors that are influencing learners’ desire to enhance their Hindi proficiency, including language barriers faced by individuals migrating from non-Hindi speaking regions to Hindi-speaking regions for work opportunities, a rising expat population as India establishes itself as a global hub for business and manufacturing, and increased international tourism following the post-Covid tourism boom, the company said.

As part of its India-focused offerings, Duolingo launched an English learning course tailored specifically for Bengali speakers last year.

2023071740566

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid Crisis: Safeguarding children from future waves with vaccination

    An anti-monarchist, Nehru loathed the ‘gilded and empty-headed maharajas’

    Wimbledon: Jabeur rallies past Rybakina to return to semis

    Angad Bedi to represent India at Asia Masters Athletics Championships, World...