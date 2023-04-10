INDIALIFESTYLE

Over 8.5L people visit Kochi Biennale’s 5th edition

NewsWire
0
0

As curtains comes down on the fifth edition of Kochi Biennale on Monday evening, the 109-day long exhibition saw the largest-ever turnout as more than 8.5 lakh people had visited the art event.

Held after a four-year gap following the Covid-19 pandemic, the record turnout has surprised many as the previous edition of the Biennale had six lakh visitors.

This edition featured more than 200 projects of around 100 artists.

Founded in 2010, the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF) was started by artists for other artists, with the aim to bring contemporary art and ideas from across the world to South Asia.

The present edition was held on December 23, 2022.

The 109-day event witnessed meetings, talks, dialogues, discussions and art programmes, including workshops, movie screenings and music shows, and has enthralled art lovers.

The highlight of this edition was that a good number of foreign diplomats visited the event.

20230410-145403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Allahabad HC stays construction of cow shelter

    Anusha Dandekar replies to trolls after she failed to incite response...

    Google discovers new commercial spyware that exploits Chrome, Firefox

    Warrants against 16 to thwart Hanuman Chalisa call at Shahi Eidgah...