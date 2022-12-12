INDIALIFESTYLESCI-TECH

Over 8 in 10 married Indians feel smartphones hurting relationships

NewsWire
0
0

Smartphones are killing natural conversations between couples and a new study on Monday said more than 8 in 10 married Indians feel excessive use of mobiles is deeply hurting their relationships.

Interestingly, 67 per cent of people confessed to being on their phones even while they’re spending time with their spouse.

With excessive smartphone usage, 66 per cent of respondents said their relationship with their better halves has weakened, according to the study.

Overindulgence in smartphones leads to psychological changes as 70 per cent of people confessed to getting irritated if their spouse interrupts them while they are engrossed in their smartphone, according to the study by Vivo in association with Cybermedia Research (CMR).

“The significance of a smartphone in today’s life is undisputed however excessive usage remains an area that the users need to be cautious of,” said Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, Vivo India.

India has over 1.2 billion mobile phone users and 600 million smartphone users.

According to the study, married couples are mostly distracted while having a conversation with their partners as 69 per cent of respondents confessed not being attentive enough while conversing with their spouses.

Indians are accepting the problems and are willing to change their smartphone-linked behaviour.

About 88 per cent of people would want to devote more leisure time to meaningful conversations with their spouses, said the study.

20221212-160606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra CM inaugurates new airport at Kurnool

    Madhubala’s biopic to go on floors soon

    ED attaches property in Rs 772 cr PMLA case

    Mamata demands total autonomy for all central agencies