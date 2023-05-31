As many as 78,938 of the 92,950 students have cleared the annual higher secondary (Class-XII) science examination in Odisha, results of which were announced by school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi here on Wednesday.

Students can check their results on the official website of Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

In science stream, out of 93,734 enrolled students, 92,950 students have appeared in the annual Plus-II science examination, of which 78,938 students have cleared the test conducted by the CHSE, he said.

Of the 90,679 regular students who have appeared in the science stream, 77,468 have passed out. Similarly, 1470 of the 2437 ex-regular students cleared the test.

The performance of girls is better than the boys in the annual examination. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 84.28 and 85.67 per cent, respectively.

While 358 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks, 291 schools have scored 100 per cent results and two schools have zero results. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest 96.41 per cent result while Gajapati district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 61.55, the Minister said.

Moreover, 39,573 students have secured first division, 24,257 in second division and 14,852 got third division in the Class-XII science examination, he said.

The Odisha government has also declared the Class-XII commerce result. Marndi said that 24,331 students have enrolled in the commerce stream, of which 24,082 students have appeared in the examination and 19,536 students have passed out. The overall pass percentage in the commerce stream stood at 81.12.

In the commerce stream too the girls outshine then the boys. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 79.52 per cent & 83.87 per cent, respectively.

The Minister informed that 102 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks in commerce. While 7410 students have secured first division, 4543 got second division and 7492 got third division in the exam.

Nayagarh district has recorded the highest 93.9 per cent result while Boudh district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 55.55, he said.

The students can get their marksheets in Digilocker from June 10 onwards. The result of Plus-II arts and vocation courses is likely to be declared on June 8, officials said.

20230531-132003