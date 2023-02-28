A total 85.90 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters and 85.17 per cent of Meghalaya’s 21.75 lakh electors cast their votes on Monday in the Assembly polls in the two northeastern states, officials said on Tuesday night after scrutinising the reports of Returning Officers.

Polling percentage was 83.85 per cent in Nagaland and 85.59 in Meghalaya in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Election officials of the two states said that poll percentage would further increase after the calculation of postal ballots.

Thousands of polling staff, security personnel, and other workers engaged in election related duties, and 80 plus senior citizens and physically challenged voters cast their votes through the postal ballots.

According to the officials, except for some incidents of violence in five Nagaland districts of Mokokchung, Wokha, Mon, Zunheboto, and Tseminyu, the polling was by and large peaceful on Monday in both states.

Votes would be counted in Meghalaya,Nagaland and Tripura on Thursday.

Assembly elections were held on February 16 in Tripura, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Voter turnout was 91.82 per cent and 89.38 per cent in 2013 and 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, respectively.

