INDIA

Over 85% turnout in Nagaland, Meghalaya polls on Monday

NewsWire
0
4

A total 85.90 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters and 85.17 per cent of Meghalaya’s 21.75 lakh electors cast their votes on Monday in the Assembly polls in the two northeastern states, officials said on Tuesday night after scrutinising the reports of Returning Officers.

Polling percentage was 83.85 per cent in Nagaland and 85.59 in Meghalaya in the 2018 Assembly polls.

Election officials of the two states said that poll percentage would further increase after the calculation of postal ballots.

Thousands of polling staff, security personnel, and other workers engaged in election related duties, and 80 plus senior citizens and physically challenged voters cast their votes through the postal ballots.

According to the officials, except for some incidents of violence in five Nagaland districts of Mokokchung, Wokha, Mon, Zunheboto, and Tseminyu, the polling was by and large peaceful on Monday in both states.

Votes would be counted in Meghalaya,Nagaland and Tripura on Thursday.

Assembly elections were held on February 16 in Tripura, where 89.95 per cent of the 28.14 lakh voters exercised their franchise. Voter turnout was 91.82 per cent and 89.38 per cent in 2013 and 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, respectively.

20230228-233803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN Assembly honours Duraimurugan on completing 50 years in house

    Role Play: Karan V Grover plays a movie superstar in ‘Bohot...

    Man sets wife, minor son on fire in Bihar’s Supaul district

    Delhi Teachers’ University Bill passed by Assembly