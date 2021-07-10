The Gurugram district administration has claimed that over 89 per cent of the population of Gurugram has received Covid jabs.

So far, a total of 15,54,026 beneficiaries have received the Covid vaccine including 18,453 on Saturday.

Apart from this, the district has launched the vaccination programme of Sputnik-V vaccine at Polyclinic, Sector 31 on Saturday in Gurugram. With this initiative, Gurugram has become the first district in the country to introduce the Sputnik-V vaccine at a government health centre in the country.

While inaugurating the vaccination program of Sputnik-V, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana (Health), Rajiv Arora said that at the time of the second wave, the situation in Gurugram was similar to what was being seen in other big cities of the country.

“Gurugram has become a first in vaccinating its citizens in comparison to the big cities of the country, due to their efforts, especially the way the vaccination team of the Health Department has shown preparedness to vaccinate the citizens of the district,” Arora said.

District Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that the vaccine was provided by an organisation named ‘Doctors for You’. 5,000 doses have been provided by the organization so far and 15,000 more will be made available in the next few days.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said that the “Sputnik-V vaccine is as effective in defeating corona as Covishield and Covaxin, so the residents of the district can get this vaccine without any hesitation”.

District immunisation officer Dr M.P. Singh said that those who got the first dose of this vaccine can get the second dose after 21 to 28 days.

“The district administration is providing information to the citizens by issuing detailed reports daily about which vaccines are being administered at which centres to the citizens of the district. In the next few days, as soon as another 15,000 doses of Sputnik-V vaccine are received, the health department is planning to vaccinate at its health centres as well,” Singh said.

Apart from this Sputnik V vaccine is now also available at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital Gurugram. Following the government guidelines, the Hospital has opened its slots for Sputnik V to the general public from July 13.

The government has fixed the price of Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 per dose, and the hospital will be offering the same at Rs 1,000 to the masses without adding any service charge.

