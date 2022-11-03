Over 90 per cent polling was recorded in the by-election to Munugode Assembly seat in Telangana on Thursday, poll officials said.

The final turnout figure will be known later as the voting was on in one of the polling centres, four hours after the polling came to an end.

The polling, which began on a dull note at 7 a.m., picked up momentum in the afternoon.

In 2018 elections, 91.38 per cent of votes were polled in Munugode.

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said barring minor incidents, the polling process is underway in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Over 2.41 lakh electorate, half of them women, were eligible to exercise their franchise. They decided the political fortunes of 47 candidates.

Poll authorities monitored the poll process through webcasting from all 298 polling stations.

There are a total of 47 candidates in the fray but the main contest is among three major players — TRS, BJP and Congress.

The by-poll was necessitated after sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy resigned from the Congress to join the BJP in August.

Reddy is now contesting on the BJP ticket.

The TRS has fielded former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who had lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018.

Congress leader has fielded Palvai Sravanthi Reddy, daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 6.

