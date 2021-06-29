The total number of people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 reached 9,074,224 on Tuesday in Morocco, the Moroccan Ministry of Health said in a statement.

So far, a total of 9,986,882 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Morocco, said the statement.

The North African country launched a nationwide vaccination campaign on January 28 after the arrival of the first shipment of China’s Sinopharm vaccines, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Morocco’s tally of Covid-19 infections rose to 530,585 as 690 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, while the total recoveries increased by 530 to 517,059, the statement said.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Morocco rose by nine to 9,292, while 230 people remained in intensive care units, it added.

