LIFESTYLESCI-TECHWORLD

Over half of students believe using ChatGPT to do assignments is cheating: Report

NewsWire
0
0

More than half of college students (51 per cent) believe that using AI tools like ChatGPT to complete assignments and exams counts as cheating or plagiarism, while 1 in 5 use them anyway, a new report has said.

According to a BestColleges survey of 1,000 current undergraduate and graduate students, about 43 per cent of college students say they have experience using AI tools like ChatGPT.

Nine in ten students who have tried AI tools say they’ve used them for personal projects, out of curiosity, or for fun.

Moreover, the report said that most college students (57 per cent) say they do not intend to use or continue using AI to complete assignments or exams, however, close to a third (32 per cent) do, and 11 per cent prefer not to answer.

Among students who say they’ve used AI tools for schoolwork, half (50 per cent) use these tools for some parts but complete the majority themselves.

Further, the report mentioned that three in ten (30 per cent) use AI for the majority of their assignment, and 17 per cent use AI to complete an assignment and then turn it in with no edits.

While half of the college students believe that using AI tools is cheating, institutions are still debating whether AI should be banned from the classroom.

About 54 per cent of the college students say their instructors have not openly discussed the use of AI tools like ChatGPT, and, most college students (60 per cent) say that neither their schools nor instructors have specified how to use AI tools ethically or responsibly.

Around 40 per cent of students say that the use of AI by students defeats the purpose of education.

Many students express concern about the impact of AI on their education or future careers, but they’re more concerned about the impact of AI on society at large.

About 27 per cent of college students worry about the impact of AI on their education, and 31 per cent are worried about the impact on their career or potential career, the findings showed.

Meanwhile, about half of the students (48 per cent) are worried about the impact of AI on society in general.

However, the majority of students (63 per cent) agree that AI can’t replace human intelligence or creativity.

20230321-184604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Here’s why PM hailed Jharkhand’s Aara-Keram village as a model to...

    ‘Goblin mode’ pips metaverse to become Oxford Word of the Year

    The inaugural show of HSBC FDCI India Men’s Weekend to be...

    Faiz Ahmed Faiz: Revolutionary in verse and deed; romantic at heart