Over Rs 21 cr disbursed to Delhi riots victims, 185 claims still pending

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANS) : After wide-spread violence ravaged the national capital and led to death of 53 people and colossal property destruction, the Delhi government has settled over 1,661 claims sought by riots victims amounting to over 21 crore.

According to data in the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police in a riots case, the government has disbursed a total of Rs 21,93,29,050 rupees till now. About 1,661 claims of the victims have been settled, while 185 are still pending.

The Sub-District Magistrate of Seelampur has settled claims of Rs 7,69,81,637, while Sub-District Magistrate of Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Shahdara have disbursed Rs 5,95,16,284, Rs 6,49,67,539 and Rs 1,78,63,590 to the riot victims, respectively.

Pursuant to the riots, the government had promised to extend compensation up to Rs 10 lakh in cases of death, Rs five lakh for permanent incapacitation, Rs two lakh for serious injuries, Rs 20,000 for minor injuries and Rs 5,000 for animal loss.

The city government had also promised Rs five lakh for complete damages to residential units, Rs 2.5 lakh in case of substantial damages and Rs five lakh in case of uninsured commercial units.

The details are a part of the voluminous charge sheet filed by the police against 15 accused under various sections of UAPA, Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act on September 16.

According to the chargesheet, clashes between the citizenship law supporters and protesters had spiraled out of control, leaving 53 people dead and 748 people injured.

The police, which is probing the conspiracy angle in the case, has named Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar, Gulfisha Khatoon, Devangana Kalita, Shafa-ur-Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Natasha Narwal, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haidar, Shadab Ahmad, Talsim Ahmad, Saleem Malik, Athar Khan and Mohammed Salim Khan in the charge sheet.

