Over Rs 364 crore has been earned from scrap disposal and over 88.05 lakh sq. feet of space freed during the special cleanliness campaign conducted in the Central government ministries and departments between October 2 and October 31 this year.

During the cleanliness campaign successfully conducted in 99,633 campaign sites, 54.5 lakh files were reviewed, 436,855 Public Grievances Redressed, 8,734 MP’s references replied and 883 rules eased.

Union Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Friday said Special Campaign 2.0 was 15 times larger than Special Campaign of 2021 in terms of cleanliness campaign sites.

The Minister said that the Special Campaign was a perfect example of the Whole of Government Approach and even went beyond that as Overseas Missions also took active part in the month-long campaign.

He said, Departments/ Ministries have given special attention to attached/ subordinate/ field offices including in the remotest parts of India in month-long campaign period from October 2-31, 2022.

In the period October 2-31, 2022, the Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices.

The campaign sites included central government offices from Drass to Kanyakumari, and from Bikaner to Itanagar.

Further, all Indian Missions abroad implemented the Special Campaign 2.0 with enthusiasm.

The Special Campaign 2.0, was holistic in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together to create a movement for Swachhata in government offices.

Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 providing leadership and guidance in implementation.

The Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 24,000 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 9,374 Railway Stations, Department of Defence in 5,922 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 11,559 campaign sites.

