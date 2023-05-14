BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Overall 5G connections to grow to 3.2 bn in Asia-Pacific in 2025

5G connections in the Asia-Pacific region, both mobile subscriber and IoT connections, will grow from 574 million in 2021 to 3.2 billion in 2025, growing at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 87.9 per cent, according to a new report.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) is one of the important reasons for telecom services providers rolling out 5G services in the Asia-Pacific region.

About 12.4 per cent of telecom carrier respondents in Asia-Pacific consider IIoT among top reasons for 5G deployment, according to IDC.

Most telecom carrier companies saw vital industries, including manufacturing, Smart Cities with smart mobility, and smart buildings, as the most critical use cases for the introduction of 5G.

“The shift to a greener, lower carbon future will be made possible through digitisation and connectivity,” said Piyush Singh, Senior Market Analyst, Telecommunications and IoT, Asia Pacific at IDC.

One of the concepts in Industry 4.0 is efficiency equals energy saving. Anything and everything organisations do to save energy ultimately increases efficiency, Singh added.

Manufacturing facilities all throughout Asia-Pacific have implemented private or dedicated networks for controlling various pieces of equipment on-premises.

Unstable wireless communication and latency are the barriers for the adoption of digital transformation in any firm which can be solved with the help of 5G. IoT devices require very dependable communication, which may also be provided via private 5G network easily, said the report.

