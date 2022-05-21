Several parts of the national capital received rainfall last night bringing respite from the scorching heat on Saturday.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the city will see a cloudy day on Saturday with the temperature hovering between maximum 39 degree Celsius to 29.8 degree Celsius.

Apart from the drop in temperature, very light rain and thunderstorms are also expected that would be accompanied with gusty winds blowing at a speed of 30 km/hour to 440 km/hour.

As per IMD update at 8.30 a.m., the city was having a relative humidity of 37 per cent. The wind was blowing in a west-northwesterly direction at a speed of 14.7 km/hour.

The city observed sunrise at 5.28 a.m. and the sun will set at 7.08 p.m.

Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 320 for PM10 and 94 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 300, the department issued a ‘poor’ health advisory which stated that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

Usually, the air quality is categorised as ‘good’ when the AQI is between 0 to 50; ‘satisfactory’ between 51-100; ‘moderate’ between 101-200; ‘poor’ between 201-300; ‘very poor’ between 301-400; ‘severe’ between 401-500; and ‘hazardous’ at over 500.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal.

