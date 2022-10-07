INDIA

Overseas ticketing counter opened in Guwahati railway station

An overseas ticketing counter has been opened at Guwahati railway station benefitting the passengers of the northeastern region travelling by Mitali Express, which was flagged off on June 1, connecting West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri and Bangladesh’s Dhaka Cantonment, officials said on Friday.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has started operating the overseas ticketing counter at Guwahati railway station would benefit the travellers like tourist, traders of northeastern states who would like to avail the services of Mitali Express.

Chief Public Relations Officer of the NFR Sabyasachi De said that earlier tickets for the Mitali Express could be purchased from Kolkata and New Jalpaiguri stations only.

Now passengers need not travel all the way to New Jalpaiguri or Kolkata for booking of tickets in the Mitali Express, he said.

The distance between New Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and Assam’s main city of Guwahati is 333 km.

The NFR, one among the 17 railway zones in India, operates fully and partially in six of the eight northeastern states, excluding Meghalaya and Sikkim, and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

