Overweight cops in Haryana to be shifted to police lines

Now overweight police personnel in Haryana will be shifted to police lines.

Observing that many of the police personnel have become “overweight”, state Home Minister Anil Vij’s directive issued this week says overweight police personnel be transferred to the police lines till they become fit.

“Keeping in view the fitness of the officers and personnel of Haryana Police, Home Minister Anil Vij has issued written directions to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department that many of the police personnel in the police department have become overweight and by the time, their weight is being increased more, should be transferred to the police line,” an official statement by the Home Department said.

“I would like that all police officers and personnel, who have become overweight be transferred to the police line and make them do exercise unless they get fit for duty,” Vij wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary.

