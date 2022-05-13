The Anil Kapoor starrer ‘Thar’ which had an OTT release has managed to stand out of the crowd. Riding on the back of its storyline, picturesque landscapes, performances and style of filming, within a week of release, the movie figures in the global Top 10 Non-English films on Netflix and is currently trending in the top spot in films in India.

An elated Anil Kapoor said, “It’s amazing to see how with Netflix, boundaries of filmmaking can be pushed and unique and differentiated films can find audiences. We are overwhelmed to see how ‘Thar’, our attempt at something new, has found tremendous love on Netflix. Seeing the film currently trend at no.1 in films in India is proof that our audience is open to differentiated content and pushes us to tell diverse stories.”

Directed and written by Raj Singh Chaudhary and produced by Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network (AKFC), the film stars Anil Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Mukti Mohan and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

Talking about the success of Thar on Netflix , Harshvarrdhan Kapoor who also turned producer for the first time for this film shares, “I’ve lived with ‘Thar’ for many years and at times it felt like it was a distant dream but we persevered and today this dream has become a successful reality thanks to Netflix who have given our story the platform to reach millions of viewers worldwide. I am beyond ecstatic to see the love pouring in for the film in such a short space of time and looking forward to how the film grows.”

The film has also featured in the Top 10 in Films category on Netflix, in 11 countries across the world, including India, Maldives, Mauritius, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar among others.

Director Raj Singh Chaudhary said, “Thar is my directorial debut and I was anxious to see how the audiences will react to the film. Netflix’s belief in the film enabled us to bring it to life. The response we have received for the film from audiences in India and around the world is phenomenal. It’s been our passion project and I am grateful to our entire crew for all their hard work.”

‘Thar’ follows the journey of Siddharth, an antique dealer’s journey through a remote village in Rajasthan that has recently been rocked by a series of violent killings. As the local cop Surekha Singh investigates these killings he crosses paths with Siddharth.

