Overwhelming response to YEIDA residential plot allotment scheme

The prices of land under the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) are skyrocketing, still people want their dream homes to be near the proposed Jewar airport and this is a reason why the authority’s housing scheme is receiving an overwhelming response.

The YEIDA, on September 7, launched a residential plot scheme for the allotment of 477 plots near Dhanauri Wetland and Jewar Airport, and within 20 days over 26,500 people got themselves registered (for the scheme), of which over 12,700 people have submitted their forms along with the registration fee to the authority.

A total of 30,000 applications have been downloaded for the 477 plots. The last date to apply for the plot is October 7. While the draw for the plots will be made in November.

The scheme offers plots of varied measurements.

Elated with the overwhelming response to the scheme, YEIDA CEO Arun Veer Singh says that the people have shown great enthusiasm to get their plot or land near the Jewar Airport that is why the authority has launched the scheme in YEIDA Sector-16, Sector-17A, Sector-18, Sector-19, Sector-20 and Sector-22D.

The authority will give preference to those people who will deposit lump-sum money for their plot. With the application, applicants are required to deposit 10 per cent of the cost of the plot and if the name comes in the draw, options will be given to complete the payment in two or six installments, he adds.

