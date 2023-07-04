INDIA

Owain Arthur used detective skills to crack ‘The Rings of Power’ character

NewsWire
0
1

Actor Owain Arthur, who plays Prince Durin in the streaming series ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’, has shared that he did detective work to learn about his character in the show.

To understand his character, he approached it from different angle just like how a detective takes account of different permutations and combinations of the given set of situations,

Sharing his process of approaching the character, the actor said, “I think that you need to look for the given circumstances that you need to know. Like, what are the rules I need to follow? What do we know already? What is written down about Durin that we can find out? Because as an actor, you kind of hunt for that information and you do detective work and almost a psychologist’s work really, just to figure out who he is. And then you get a better grasp of how he would react to various scenarios.”

He further mentioned, “And you get a true … or you begin to get the order of this character. So I did that. Even though there’s not much written about Durin himself, there’s a lot on dwarves, obviously, in the books. And there’s a joy, I think, to the dwarves that I get from the source material. So that was the main thing I wanted to explore was where is the joy in Durin and where is the joy in the dwarves? And it’s a very human side to him that I enjoy exploring.”

The second season of ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ will soon drop on Prime Video.

2023070433934

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India must build robust consumer awareness, strong policies to cut tobacco...

    Gullies on Martian crater formed by liquid meltwater: Study

    Lenovo Legion Pro 7i: Powerful gaming laptop with seamless performance

    Self-styled militant commander held in Delhi