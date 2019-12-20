Owaisi appeals to people to hoist national flag atop houses

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (IANS) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has appealed to people to hoist national flag atop their houses to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Hyderabad MP made the appeal while addressing a huge protest meeting organized by United Muslim Action Committee, demanding rollback of CAA.

“Hoist a national flag on your houses from tomorrow. All those who do this will be seen as the opponents of the black legislation,” Owaisi told the meeting at Darussalam, the headquarters of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

Thousands of people, including many carrying national flag, attended the meeting, which continued till the early hours of Sunday.

Owaisi also appealed to participants carrying the national flag to take them back to their homes and ensure that there is no disrespect to the tricolor.

The MP read out the preamble of the Constitution of India first in Urdu and later in English and made the participants take oath.

Earlier, the meeting began with the recital of national anthem.

Religious scholars, leaders of various Muslim groups, social activists, students including two girl students of Jamia Millia Islamia, lawyers and others also addressed the mammoth gathering.

–IANS

ms/pgh/