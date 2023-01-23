AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a ban on the upcoming movie on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse.

The Hyderabad MP asked the Union government if it will ban the movie on Godse like it banned the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that nobody in India can be greater than Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B R. Ambedkar, Owaisi said this country can never allow portrayal of a terrorist as a hero.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president was addressing a public meeting in the old city of Hyderabad on Sunday night.

He demanded the Centre to ban the movie and ensure that it is not released in any theatre.

Owaisi was apparently referring to the movie ‘Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh’ of Rajkumar Santoshi, scheduled for release on January 26.

Recalling that in 2013 a film on Bhindranwale was also banned by the government, he asked why a film on Godse can’t be banned.

“Why do you have so much love for Godse. How long will you continue to chant the name of Gandhi but love Godse in your heart?” he asked.

Terming Godse as the biggest terrorist of independent India, Owaisi wanted to know the opinion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the assassin of Gandhiji.

Referring to the ban on BBC documentary in India, he asked if the Prime Minister would also ban the movie on Godse.

The Hyderabad MP also asked the RSS to speak about Godse. He pointed out that Godse and Savarkar had a close relationship. He alleged that the ruling party was trying to portray the murderer of Gandhiji as a hero.

The AIMIM chief also slammed the union government for its attempts to interfere in the judiciary.

Stating that the judiciary is independent under the Indian Constitution, he alleged that the Modi government wants to appoint judges who agree with its ideology.

He said the government recommended a BJP Mahila Morcha leader in Tamil Nadu who had declared herself a ‘chowkidar’ on her Twitter account, for the post of judge.

