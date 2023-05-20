INDIA

Owaisi’s 5 questions to PM Modi after Rs 2,000 note withdrawal

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday demanded to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi if Rs 500 currency notes will also be withdrawn.

The Hyderabad MP took to Twitter to pose five questions to PM Modi, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it is withdrawing the highest value currency note, Rs 2,000 from circulation.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief posed the questions with a taunt. “Five questions to Top Economist PM Modi,” he wrote.

“Why did you introduce the Rs 2,000 note in the first place? 2. Can we expect 500 note to be withdrawn soon? 3. 70 crore Indians don’t have a smart phone, how do they do digital payment?,” tweeted Owaisi.

The Rs 2,000 currency note was introduced in November 2016, when Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were withdrawn.

Owaisi also wanted to know what is the role of Bill Gates owned Better Than Cash Alliance in making PM Modi go for demonetisation.

“Is NPCI being hacked by Chinese hackers? If so, what will happen to payments when war happens?” asked Owaisi.

