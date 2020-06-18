Trending now

Owens opts out of RAW taping after wrestler tests COVID-19 positive: report

by CanIndia New Wire Service00

Orlando, June 18 (IANS) World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Kevin Owens has reportedly opted out of RAW taping after it was confirmed that a wrestler had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

In a statement, the WWE had earlier revealed that ‘a developmental talent’ has been tested positive for the virus.

According to fightful.com, Owens told WWE that he won’t be able to be a part of RAW after a wrestler contracted the virus. It is also being reported that WWE didn’t pressurise him against his decision.

“A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19,” Jeffery Dugas, WWE’s associate medical director, was quoted as saying in the statement by Bleacher Report, earlier this month.

“Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms.

“However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately.

“Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

Professional wrestling industry has also been hit by the pandemic as WWE has been forced to host events only at their Performance Center in Orlando.

Weekly shows RAW and SmackDown have been allowed to go ahead as per usual while monthly pay-per-view events have also been held without fans in the stands.

–IANS

pks/aak/bbh

