INDIALIFESTYLE

Owner fined Rs 10,000 after his dog bites child

NewsWire
0
0

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a man whose pet dog bit a child inside a lift at the La Residentia Society, sources said on Thursday.

According to the sources, the fine has to be paid within seven days.

After the video of the incident surfaced, a GNIDA team visited the society on Wednesday to probe the matter, following which the owner was fined and ordered to bear the cost of treatment of the child.

The victim’s father, Shivam Pradarshani resides with his family in the society in Greater Noida west. The child was on his way to school with his mother when the incident occurred.

The mother and child entered the lift which already had the dog with his owner. The dog attacked the child when they were about to get out.

GNIDA’s Health Department officer Dr Premchandra said that action will be taken against the owner, Karthik Gandhi, if he fails to pay the fine within the prescribed time.

20221117-144401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    EOW summons fashion designer Leepakshi in Rs 200 cr extortion case

    Ahead of polls, BJP reaching out to Christian community in Kerala

    2 cops suspended for beating divyang boy

    Why Covid-19 cases are rapidly surging among children in India