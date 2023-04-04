The owner of a residential house in Srinagar, used for running a prostitution racket by his tenants, was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Police said that the owner, Altaf Hussain Afaqi, resident of Chanapora. Srinagar has been arrested under Section 3 of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

“Proceedings have been started for the formal attachment/sealing of the residential house as per Section 18 of the Act,” a police official said.

Police, on Monday evening, busted a prostitution racket in Bagh-e-Mehtab area of Srinagar and arrested eight persons including four women.

20230404-223002