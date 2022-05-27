A 66-year-old Brampton man is facing sexual assault charges.

Peel police said on October 31, 2021, the suspect and the victim met through his business. He was assisting her with a private matter at his place of business where he sexually assaulted the 52-year-old female.

On May 26, police arrested Jasbir Singh for sexual assault. He will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on August 8.

This investigation remains ongoing, and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Jasbir Singh is currently an owner and operator of a driving school in Brampton.

Anyone with information on this or any other similar incident is asked to contact investigators at the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121, extension 3460. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.