BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Owning Twitter has been quite painful: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday told the BBC that running Twitter has been “quite painful” and a “rollercoaster” for him.

In a Twitter Spaces interview with the BBC, the tech billionaire mentioned that he would sell the company if the right person came along.

When asked whether he had any regrets about buying Twitter, Musk replied that the “pain level has been extremely high, this hasn’t been some kind of party”.

He bought Twitter for $44 billion in October last year.

Moreover, when asked about his tenure thus far during the interview, Musk said: “It’s not been boring. It’s been quite a rollercoaster”.

“It has been really quite a stressful situation over the last several months,” he added, but mentioned that he still felt that buying the company was the right thing to do.

He further stated that things are going “reasonably well”, adding that site usage is up and “the site works”.

Because of the workload, “I sometimes sleep in the office,” he admitted, adding that he has a spot on a couch in a library “that nobody goes to”.

In addition, the billionaire addressed his occasionally controversial tweets, saying, “Have I shot myself in the foot with tweets multiple times?” Yes”.

“I believe I should refrain from tweeting after 3 a.m.,” he added.

20230412-140805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    S.Korean smartphone sales fall 6% in 2022

    Top 100 global firms’ market cap reaches $31.7 tn, Apple leads

    T-Works, Mouser partner to boost hardware innovation ecosystem

    Rupee depreciates to 80 against US dollar