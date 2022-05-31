“The Kashmir Files” maker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday said that he has been his show at Oxford University has been cancelled.

Sharing a video message in a tweet, Agnihotri wrote: “Yet another Hindu voice is curbed at HINDUPHOBIC @OxfordUnion. They have cancelled me. In reality, they cancelled Hindu Genocide & Hindu students who are a minority at Oxford Univ”.

Alleging that the President-elect of the Union is a Pakistani, he appealed to everyone to “share and support in this most difficult fight”.

The filmmaker said in the video that he was invited by Oxford University to make an address on May 31. However, a few hours before the event, he was told there was a mistake and they would not be able to host him, he said.

“It was all confirmed on email but a few hours back, they said they had made a mistake, there was a double booking and they wouldn’t be able to host me today. Without even asking me, they changed the date to July 1 because on that day no student would be there and there’s no point doing an event,” he said.

In the same video message, Agnihotri also said that he was not allowed to record the session at Cambridge University that had happened on May 30.

“I am on a humanity tour in Europe. This tour was decided because a lot of prestigious places like Cambridge University, Oxford University, British Parliament had invited me.

