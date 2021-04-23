With over 550 Covid patients admitted to Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, including 142 on oxygen support, the healthcare facility is once again facing severe shortage of oxygen with its stocks likely to run out within an hour.

According to the hospital administration, a truck loaded with oxygen entered the hospital premises at around 8:45 pm, but it went back within 5 minutes without supplying the oxygen.

D.S. Rana, Chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said that the hospital administration was assured of oxygen supply after it ran from pillar to post for more than 4-5 hours.

“We are now again left with a crisis. The government authorities must resolve this issue. We are in dire need of oxygen of up to around 9000 cubic metres immediately. Our consumption has increased to up to 11,000 cubic metres,” he said.

“Seeking the truck enter the hospital gate, we thought finally there was some relief. But the driver said it’s not for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. We are in dire need of oxygen,” Rana said.

–IANS

pd/arm