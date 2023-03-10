Ramesh Prasad Agarwal, the father of Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of OYO, died on Friday after falling from a 20th floor balcony of a high-rise in Gurugram.

The incident took place at a gated apartment complex located in DLF Phase-5 in Sector 54.

According to the police, at around 1 p.m. they received information from the DLF security that a person has fallen from the 20th floor of Tower of The Crest Society in Sector 54, who has been taken to the Paras Hospital.

Virender Vij, DCP (East), said in a statement that Agarwal was declared brought dead at the hospital, adding that the body has been handed over to the family after conducting a post-mortem.

“The body had multiple fractures. It appears that the victim died after falling from the high-rise,” said Sudhir Chaudhary, who conducted the autopsy.

Preliminary investigation suggests that it appears to be a case of accidental death, but the actual cause will be known after a detailed investigation, Vij said.

No suicide note has been found from the spot, while the family has also not lodged any complaint so far, the police said.

“I was in the basement of the society when I heard a loud noise. I immediately rushed to the spot and found that a man was lying in a pool of blood near the security office,” said a resident of the society, requesting anonymity.

Meanwhile, Ritesh Agarwal said in a statement, “With a heavy heart, my family and I would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal, passed away on March 10. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day.”

“His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone respect our privacy in this time of grief.”

20230310-194204