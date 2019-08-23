OYO holds first Partner Advisory Council meet

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) OYO Hotels and Homes on Monday held the first meeting of its Partner Advisory Council here which discussed on evolving the relationship between OYO and its asset owners.

“In the first meeting of the Partner Advisory Council held in Delhi, members stressed on the need to continually evolve the relationship between OYO and its asset owners and how the council would act as a crucial forum for discussion on relevant matters and programmes for asset owner advancement,” a statement from the company said.

The meeting established the broad objectives of the council, chiefly, advising OYO on working with its asset owners for both the growth of their business, and for jointly realising the potential of the hospitality industry in India.

Aditya Ghosh, CEO of OYO India & South Asia said: “By identifying key areas of improvement and closing plan of actions quickly for activities such as provisioning dedicated hotel management resources, improving brand awareness for mid-market brands and investing in quality checks aggressively, a lot of progress has been made already and we will look to share updates as well as highlight areas for further improvement in our next meeting in September.”

The ‘Partner Advisory Council’ is part of the initiative ‘OYO Partner Engagement Network’ (OPEN).

Under OPEN, OYO has launched a slew of initiatives including a dedicated microsite, Co-OYO app for asset owners, ‘Cash in Bank’ business advances and a pan-India Partner Privilege Programme to reward and recognise top performing hotel owners, the statement said.

–IANS

