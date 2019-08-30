OYO Hotels and Homes leads 2019 LinkedIn ‘top startups list’

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Worlds third-largest hospitality chain, OYO Hotels and Homes, grabbed the top spot in 2019 LinkedIn “Top Startups List”, followed by health and fitness start-up Cure.Fit and online consultation platform TapChief in the second and third spots, respectively.

“India is the world’s second largest start-up ecosystem and this made it incredibly exciting to curate the second edition of the Top Startups List. The list is symbolic of the thriving ecosystem, and features companies that are vanguards of key trends in e-learning, healthcare, and financial services,” Adith Charlie, India Managing Editor, LinkedIn, said in a statement.

According to the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform, consumer Internet start-ups retained their dominance on this year’s list and showcased the emergence of healthcare, wellness, and e-learning start-ups that are embracing AI to offer accessible medical, wellness, and upskilling solutions for consumers.

“In terms of creating opportunity, the start-up ecosystem continues to flourish by fulfilling employment needs across various industries in the midst of the economic slowdown.

“Our data shows that these 25 companies collectively created about 18,000 jobs in the past year, and are expected to create more than 19,000 new employment opportunities in the coming 12 months,” Charlie added.

Nearly 50 per cent of the companies on LinkedIn’s 2019 “Top Startups List” are Bengaluru-based, including firms such as Cure.Fit, TapChief, Bounce and Udaan.

