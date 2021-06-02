Hospitality major OYO is witnessing rise in bookings in the US and the UK in the wake of more and more people getting vaccinated in the two countries.

In an e-mail to employees, OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal said that the company is seeing higher bookings in the US and UK as the percentage of the vaccinated population increases.

According to the mail seen by IANS, Agarwal said that in the US, as the percentage of the population with at least one dose of vaccination grew from January 2021 to April 2021, OYO recorded a 60 per cent increase in revenue per available room (RevPAR) from January 2021 to April 2021. This is further expected to grow by June 2021 with RevPAR in the month is expected to be 1.5x of June 2020.

Similarly in the UK, the company recorded a 70 per cent increase in RevPAR from January 2021 to April 2021.

In the US, all across the country, mask mandates are easing, restrictions are lifting, and many states have gone back to business as usual. The UK has also moved into Step-3 of its roadmap, including opening pubs and restaurants with indoor seating, as well as other hospitality venues.

In a bid to replicate similar strong recovery trends in India, the company has come up with multiple initiatives, including VaccinAid, an app to show vaccine status of staff of its partner hotels.

This vaccine visibility initiative is to drive awareness and social reinforcement among small and medium hotels and homes to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The company has also organised vaccination camps for its hotel partners and employees.

