OYO starts operations in Vietnam

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) OYO Hotels & Homes on Tuesday announed the start of its operations in Vietnam with 90 franchised hotels across six cities in the country.

“Starting with over 90 franchised hotels, spread across 6 cities, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Vang Tau and Nha Trang, OYO Hotels plans to expand its footprint to 10 cities in Vietnam by 2020-end,” OYO said in a statement.

It also said that it would invest over $50 million in the next few years in the country.

Commenting on the development Dushyant Dwibedy, Country Head, OYO Vietnam, said: “We aim to grow to 10 cities and 20,000 rooms by 2020-end while becoming a household name for both local and international travellers in Vietnam.”

