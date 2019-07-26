OYO starts ‘Partner Privilege Program’ for asset owners in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) OYO Hotels and Homes on Thursday announced the launch of a “Partner Privilege Program” for its over 10,000 asset owners across more than 300 cities in the country.

The initiative is part of the the year-long OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) launched in April this year to boost asset owner growth and create a mechanism for continual engagement and recognition on the other.

“The Partner Privilege Program will provide exclusive benefits and opportunities to OYO India’s top-performing hotel owners for their personal and professional advancement. The program involves three types of benefits — growth benefits, partnership benefits, and OYO network benefits,” the company said in a statement.

The growth benefits include products and services that help asset owners grow their business, get visibility and support with business expansion, land operations that help improve returns. These include expedited and privileged availing of products such as “cash in bank” (CIB), financing, value-added services (VAS) among others, the company said.

The partnership benefits involve products and services through tie-ups with various companies so as to enable business and personal advancement of the asset owners through training of staff, insurance and banking services for the owners and their staff, retail and vehicle purchase discounts and offers, among others, the statement said.

