OYO ties up with Unilever for sanitisation, disinfection

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) OYO Hotels & Homes on Tuesday announced its partnership with Unilever, global consumer goods company, for sanitisation, and cleanliness requirements in its properties globally.

The global partnership will begin in India and then will be effective across Indonesia, Vietnam, the US, Latin America and Europe.

With higher hygiene standards, minimal-touch services, and enhanced credibility topping the list of customer requirements, Unilever’s R&D team will work with OYO to co-create Standard Operating Procedures for cleaning to maximise the positive effects of Unilever products, a joint statement said.

“Through this partnership, select OYO properties will have Unilever hygiene kits for guests and cleaning supplies for staff, including products from brands such as Lifebuoy, Domex, Sunlight and Cif,” it said.

In a bid to provide a cleaner and more hygienic experience to guests, OYO has upgraded its cleanliness and hygiene protocols to suit the ‘new normal’ with ‘OYO Sanitised Stays’.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder & Group CEO, OYO, said: “As the world begins to travel again, we must all collectively ensure that health and safety remain the absolute priority. The scientific expertise of Unilever and assurance of their brands Lifebuoy, Domex, Sunlight and Cif are second to none and we are confident that our guests will have a quality and stress-free experience with ‘OYO Sanitised Stays’ with Unilever’s leading home and personal hygiene products.”

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Unilever, said: “Through this partnership, Unilever is pleased to be able to help, through our known and trusted home and personal hygiene brands and education on correct use. We remain committed to improving the health and wellbeing of millions across the globe, and keeping our communities safe during these times.”

With the Centre’s decision to open hotels in a phased manner, under Unlock 1.0, OYO has begun welcoming guests across multiple states from June 8, 2020 onwards.

–IANS

