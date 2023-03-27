BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

OYO to reduce target share price of its planned IPO amid tech mayhem

NewsWire
0
0

Global hospitality technology major OYO is reducing, by two-thirds, its target share price for its stock-market debut, a decision made by its founder after tech valuations tumbled, a media report said on Monday.

As early as this week, the company plans to file a new initial public offering (IPO) document, according to Bloomberg, citing sources.

The company will describe plans in the filing to sell only one-third of the new shares it had intended, reducing the amount of fresh capital it is projected to receive.

Moreover, the report said, while the tourism market has recovered from the pandemic-era low, OYO, once valued at roughly $10 billion as India’s Airbnb equivalent, is still losing money.

Meanwhile, founder Ritesh Agarwal borrowed billions of dollars to increase his stake in the company.

This is the SoftBank Group-backed startup’s second IPO attempt after India’s stock market regulator raised many red flags on its first attempt in late 2021.

Technology company valuations have declined since then, as inflation and rising interest rates have reduced customer spending and caused concerns of a recession.

Further, the report mentioned that no shares will be offered for sale by OYO’s current investors.

SoftBank owns almost half of the firm, which is formally known as Oravel Stays Ltd. and also has backing from Airbnb Inc.

In 2020, OYO reported consolidated revenue of $951 million for the financial year 2018-19, an over fourfold increase from $211 million as reported in the previous fiscal.

However, the company’s net loss also increased to $335 million, due to a rise in expenses, the company said in a statement.

20230327-174202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    After pilots, IndiGo Airlines technicians go on leave

    GST hike deferment, PLI make textile stocks’ attractive, several Cos shares...

    India mulls prohibiting unbacked crypto assets in G20 presidency

    Scindia inaugurates direct flight between Bhopal, Udaipur